Diversity Group Initiates Inquiry Into Colts’ Hiring Of Jeff Saturday

The Fritz Pollard Alliance announced it will initiate an inquiry with the NFL on if the Colts went through the proper process when they hired Jeff Saturday as interim head coach.

“In light of the recent interim head coaching hire in Indianapolis, the FPA has initiated an inquiry with the NFL into whether this hiring process conformed with NFL Hiring Guidelines for naming an interim Head Coach,” the Fritz Pollard Alliance — the diversity group that works with the NFL on its minority hiring — said in a statement, per NFL Media insider Tom Pelissero.

Saturday was shockingly hired by Indianapolis last Monday after it fired head coach Frank Reich. Saturday proved owner Jim Irsay right in his debut with a victory over Josh McDaniels’ Las Vegas Raiders.

The NFL has the Rooney Rule, a policy where teams must interview an ethnic-minority candidate for a head coach or senior football operations job. However, there appears to be debate on if the policy must be followed on interim head coach hires.

FPA executive director Rod Graves told Pelissero on the “Rich Eisen Show” last Thursday the Rooney Rule should apply to interim head coaches, but the NFL said it does not. The FPA’s statement made Thursday likely seeks to change that stance.

The Colts were lambasted for the Saturday hire, with many analysts and pundits noting there were many more qualified candidates — the retired offensive lineman and former ESPN analyst had not been a head coach beyond the high school level prior to his hire.

Some people pointed to wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne as a viable candidate. The former Colts wideout was asked Thursday if he would have taken the job if asked last week.