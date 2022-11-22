Does Robert Saleh Believe Zach Wilson Has Lost Jets Locker Room?

Zach Wilson has drawn the ire of fans and former NFL players and coaches following his postgame comments after a loss to the New England Patriots.

The New York Jets gained two yards on offense in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Head coach Robert Saleh admitted the team played like dog (expletive), and rookie Garrett Wilson didn’t hold back his review of his team’s poor play.

Zach Wilson didn’t seem interested in taking blame for the loss, even though the Jets didn’t score a touchdown in the game. The second-year quarterback has struggled this season, ranking 33rd in combined expected points added and completion percentage over expected — there are 32 teams in the NFL.

That poor play has caused Saleh to be uncommitted to the team’s starting quarterback against the Chicago Bears this Sunday. It’s the first time the head coach has not expressed confidence in the second-year QB, though Saleh noted he’s looking at the whole team and not just the quarterback.

But that statement made Monday came after reports of Wilson losing the locker room due to his lack of accountability. Retired NFL players would join those current Jets players, but Saleh didn’t go as far to say all is lost for the 23-year-old.

“No, those guys are in the locker room, they talk to each other all the time,” Saleh told reporters when asked if Wilson had lost faith and belief in the locker room, per team-provided transcript. “It’s probably more of a question for the locker room, but I don?t think so. I think these guys understand that. I think players have empathy for one another, they know how hard this job is, they understand it all. I’ve said it before, he without sin cast the first stone, we all make mistakes and I think Zach will, like I said, is it a mistake? Sure. Is this something that he’ll get better from? Absolutely.”

On Wilson’s leadership, Saleh added: “For me it’s global with regards to practice, game film, practice film, I don?t think Zach lacks in leadership, I don’t think any of our players really lack in leadership. I think our players are who they are, I think they all do a really good job, I think they all love the game of football, and they’re so competitive that I do think that they put in the work necessary to try to find ways to get better day in and day out. It’s just trying to find a way to get our offense moving in the right direction. And like I said, the quarterback’s not the only one being evaluated, it?s the entire outfit.”