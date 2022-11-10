Does Trea Turner Suitor Remove One Possible Xander Bogaerts Destination?

With questions looming around the Boston Red Sox and the future of Xander Bogaerts, who exercised his opt-out option on Monday, one fellow free agent star shortstop, Trea Turner, could possibly play an impact on Bogaerts’ destination list during the offseason.

Following his All-Star campaign with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Turner, like Bogaerts, enters the market as an unrestricted free agent in search of a payday. With that being said, one National League team reportedly is emerging as a top suitor to upgrade their infield with a possible Turner signing.

“First off, the Phillies for a variety of reasons,” Jon Morosi reported during a discussion on MLB Networks “Hot Stove”. “A lot of people here at the meetings believe the Phillies are perhaps the most likely landing spot of all for Trea Turner. Let’s begin with his close friendship with Bryce Harper, going back to their time with the (Washington) Nationals. … You look at the infield now. The Phillies declined their option on Jean Segura.”

In 160 games played with the Dodgers last season, Turner batted .298/.343/.466 with 21 home runs and 100 RBIs. With 194 total base hits, Turner finished just second — to teammate Freddie Freeman — for hits in all of Major League Baseball. Agreeing to a one-year deal with the Dodgers last offseason, Turner earned $21 million for the year.

“When you look at Turner’s ability to be a catalyst, I love the Phillies, I love the (San Francisco) Giants, I love the (Seattle) Mariners too,” Morosi said.

The Phillies, of course, fell short in the World Series, losing in six games against the Houston Astros.

Bogaerts, like Turner, also has past ties with the Phillies. During the 2018 Red Sox World Series-winning run, now Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski previously served within the Boston front office. Also, NL home runs leader and Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber played alongside Bogaerts during his short-lived Red Sox tenure in 2021.