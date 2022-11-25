England Vs. USA Live Stream: Watch World Cup Game Online, On TV

England and USA will face off in what is being billed as, “The Biggest World Cup Game in American History” at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Friday.

The 2022 United States men’s national team has been on a mission to shift the way the world perceives American soccer. The beginning to that mission was disappointing, as the U.S. tied Wales in its opening match after leading throughout the majority of the first 75 minutes.

The United States enter the contest as heavy underdogs, holding +500 odds to come away with a win, while England strolls in as the favorite at -190, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. English sniper Harry Kane is favored over all players to score during the game, with +110 odds and +280 odds to serve as the opening scorer.

Here’s how to watch England vs. USA online and on TV.

When: Friday, Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FUBO TV — free trial | FOX