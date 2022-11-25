Everyone Made Same Joke About USA-England World Cup Soccer Match

Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but England and what’s now known as the United States went to war against each other a long time ago.

(They did so more than once, but we digress.)

In case you skipped most of elementary school history, you might have gone into Friday’s World Cup match thinking it was just a simple soccer game. Yet while England was heavily favored, many American fans seemingly hoped for an upset worthy of 1776.

The mass of tweets was enough to get #RevolutionaryWar trending on Twitter.

Check out a sampling of the witticism.

yes the US is +650 against England today but we had to have been at least +3000 in the Revolutionary War and we all know how that turned out — Jeremy Layton (@JeremyLayt0n) November 25, 2022

USA was +10000 to win the Revolutionary War against the British



USA is +650 to win their game against England



This isn?t the first time the odds have been stacked against us??? pic.twitter.com/nhJuO948VI — OddsChecker (@OddsCheckerUS) November 25, 2022

American revolutionary war 2: electric boogaloo pic.twitter.com/FsslPS0P8L — Comandante Shinji ?? (@ShinjiTheCuban) November 25, 2022

If England beats the US, America has to become a British colony again BUT per an obscure provision in England's surrender in the Revolutionary War, Joe Biden would become the King. High stakes in today's World Cup Game indeed #EngvsUSA — Erin Ryan (@morninggloria) November 25, 2022

George Washington during the Revolutionary War pic.twitter.com/nETfYNavYj — Jake Hamilton ?? (@_JakeTHamilton) November 25, 2022

if twitter was around during the Revolutionary War: https://t.co/Is1xONLUNw — Lance Dixon (@LDixon_3) November 25, 2022

Or in a revolutionary war https://t.co/P7kDm1dwmK — Graham Coffey (@DawgOutWest) November 25, 2022

Some folks even came with some France-related tweets.

Maybe the French are willing to lend their best players, like they did with military leaders in the Revolutionary War? — Johnathan Wood (@Johnathan_Wood1) November 25, 2022

As fired up as fans were for the game, the scoreless draw left a lot to be desired — unless the British have a verrrrrrrrry long memory.

When compared to the Revolutionary War, this was an excellent result for England. — Tony Covey (@GolfSpyT) November 25, 2022

Gen. George Washington was known for his expert placement of set pieces, so all these analogies are valid.