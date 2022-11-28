Ex-Patriot Cursing Out Titans Cracked Up Former Teammates

After the Bengals scored a road win over the Titans on Sunday, offensive lineman Ted Karras delivered an NSFW message to Tennessee fans that quickly went viral — and delighted some of his former Patriots teammates.

As he walked off the field at Nissan Stadium, Karras raised his arms and bellowed: “(Expletive) yeah! Right up yours, Tennessee! (Expletive) you! (Expletive) you!”

Here’s a video of Karras’ profane celebration, which obviously includes strong language:

Before signing with Cincinnati this past offseason, Karras spent five of his first six NFL seasons in New England, where he developed a reputation as one of the nicest, most approachable players in the Patriots locker room. Seeing the veteran center’s fiery side cracked up Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux and ex-Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy, both of whom shared their amusement on Twitter.

This season started poorly for Karras’ Bengals, but the defending AFC champions have been hot of late, winning three straight, five of their last six and seven of their last nine to surge back into the playoff picture. Cincinnati’s offensive line also has begun to round into form, allowing just four sacks on quarterback Joe Burrow over the last three games after surrendering more than 3 1/2 per game over the first eight weeks.