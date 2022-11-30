Ex-Patriots Throw Cold Water On Odd Russell Wilson, Broncos Report

Russell Wilson has been the subject of incessant clowning since he became a member of the Denver Broncos, but not all of it seems to be deserved.

Whether it be getting booed by Seattle Seahawks fans in Week 1, becoming the subject of Twitter jokes due to comments about an overseas flight, getting reamed out by his own teammate in front of a national audience, being called a “poser” by a member of the media or taking shots from former teammates, there’s been no shortage of hate for Wilson this season. All of those examples came from real animosity toward the one-time MVP candidate, or reports that painted him in a poor light. Wednesday, however, seemed to be an example of people grasping at straws.

Mike Klis of 9News reported Wednesday that Wilson’s wife Ciara threw a birthday party for the 34-year-old, in which “it looked like about half the team was there.”

The report drew a lot of attention, with fans quick to jump on Wilson for seemingly lacking to have any friends on his new team. Well, it seems as though people have been watching the hit 2014 film “Draft Day” too much, as a pair of former Patriots have pointed out that a 50% attendance rate from teammates isn’t half bad.

“Half the team showing up for anything other than a squad meeting is a ton of people!” Jason McCourty tweeted Wednesday, throwing some cold water on the report. His Super Bowl LIII championship teammate James White agreed, sharing some exclamation emojis to echo those sentiments.

No one ever seems to have a problem clowning on Wilson, so to see a pair of players who never played with the nine-time Pro Bowler come to his defense, it’s fair to say the report was a tad bit overblown.