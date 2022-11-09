Ex-Red Sox Kyle Schwarber’s Message After World Series Loss

In six games, the Philadelphia Phillies came up short in the 2022 World Series against the Houston Astros, and slugger Kyle Schwarber issued a heartfelt message to fans.

The Phillies, following their 87-75 campaign during the regular — good for third place in the National League East, underwent a challenge-filled journey to the Fall Classic. Kicking off their October hunt in the NL wild card against the St. Louis Cardinals. Then the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves, followed by the San Diego Padres. Schwarber, in year one with the Phillies, embarked on quite the Cinderella run.

On Tuesday, Schwarber took the Twitter to release his statement to the Philly faithful:

“THANK YOU Philly for making our first year here so memorable! You guys were ELECTRIC! This was a special group and you guys kept us going until the very end! We can’t wait to make many more memories here with you guys! Thank you guys again! #RingTheBell,” Schwarber tweeted.

Schwarber also had quite the camping himself. The 29-year-old veteran crushed a career-high 46 home runs which were the most in the NL last season.

During the postseason, Schwarber’s slugging ways at the plate continued, blasting six homers with 10 RBIs and 13 runs. The six round tripper total also served as a milestone notch, tying a previous Major League Baseball lead for the most hit from the leadoff spot through a postseason run.