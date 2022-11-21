Facts Be Damned: Matthew Judon Credits Teammate After Nullified Touchdown

Matthew Judon isn’t concerned with what the official Jets-Patriots box score says. In his mind, Marcus Jones wasn’t the only player who put up six Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

Not long before the rookie defensive back returned a punt 84 yards for a walk-off touchdown in Week 11, it looked like Davon Godchaux broke the 3-3 tie between the AFC East rivals. On a first-and-10 a little over four minutes into the fourth quarter, Godchaux scooped and scored a loose football after New England safety Kyle Dugger sacked Zach Wilson at New York’s 10-yard line. The defensive tackle’s excitement was short-lived, however, as replay clearly showed Wilson was down before the ball left his possession.

So Godchaux, a sixth-year pro, still is in search of the first touchdown of his NFL career. That is unless he chooses to think the same way as Judon.

“Idk what y’all say DG got a touchdown,” Judon tweeted after the Patriots’ 10-3 win.

Godchaux probably isn’t dwelling on his nulfillied score considering New England sweeped its season series with New York and moved up to the No. 6 spot in the AFC playoff picture. The 6-4 Patriots will try to keep it rolling on a short week when they visit the 8-2 Minnesota Vikings for a Thanksgving night showdown.