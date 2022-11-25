Mac Jones’ Signature Patriots Game Still Proving Elusive In Year 2

Week 4: 19-17 home loss to Buccaneers (65.4 PFF grade)

In the fourth game of his career, Jones went toe-to-toe with Brady, completing 31 of 40 passes for 275 yards, two touchdowns and an interception under rainy skies in Foxboro, Mass. It was extremely impressive, and Jones probably deserved to win. But frustratingly conservative play-calling — plus Brady being Brady at the end — prevented a Patriots victory.

Week 6: 35-29 home overtime loss to Dallas Cowboys (92.5 PFF grade)

Jones wasn’t asked to do much in this game, only throwing 21 passes, but he completed 15 of them for 229 yards and two touchdowns to go along with one pick. But this game was memorable for the guts Jones showed at the end. After throwing a late pick-six to Trevon Diggs, Jones responded with a 75-yard touchdown to Kendrick Bourne to give New England a three-point lead with just over two minutes left. However, the Patriots defense cratered at the end of regulation and in overtime, once again preventing Jones from getting a signature win.

Week 10: 45-7 home win against Cleveland Browns (92.5 PFF grade)

Jones was great in this game, completing 19 of 23 passes for 198 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. Statistically, you could argue it’s his best performance. But the reality is it came against the Browns, who never threatened to make the game difficult. It’s not Jones’ fault that Cleveland was awful, but the quality of the opponent is a worthy caveat.

Week 12: 32-23 home win over Tennessee Titans (51.9 PFF grade)

Jones completed 23 of 32 passes for 310 yards and two scores to go along with zero picks as the Patriots beat one of the AFC’s best teams. However, he left some plays on the field — reflected in the PFF score — and the Titans were without Derrick Henry, Julio Jones and A.J. Brown, among others. You could argue Jones and the Patriots weren’t all that impressive in this game, and that Tennessee left Gillette Stadium with a moral victory.

Honorable mention: 47-17 wild-card road loss to Bills (76.0 PFF grade)

Jones showed a lot of toughness in his playoff debut, completing 24 of 38 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns to go along with two interceptions, neither of which were his fault. The 2021 first-round pick overcame brutally cold temperatures and never gave up despite Buffalo steam-rolling the Patriots from the jump. It was the kind of performance that should make Patriots fans feel confident Jones will put his best foot forward in his next playoff game. Still, you can’t say you delivered your signature game when your team loses by 30 points in the postseason.

Obviously, there’s a common theme here.

In all of those games, Jones either put up big numbers against bad and/or undermanned teams, or circumstances beyond his control heavily contributed to a Patriots defeat. That’s not to say Jones is without blame in those losses, as the Vikings game saw him take a few unnecessary sacks and show poor clock management at the end of the first half. If Jones wants to become one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks, he eventually will have to put the team on his shoulders and be so good that it won’t matter what the other side does.

But the fact of the matter is since the start of last season, Jones and the Patriots still haven’t been able to put it all together in a convincing victory against a marquee opponent.