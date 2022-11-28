Five Biggest Red Sox Offseason Moves Of ‘World Series’ Era

With Ortiz, though, it’s about the whole package. Fans adored him, and teammates swore by him. He largely embraced the challenge of playing (and thriving) in Boston, wearing his emotions on his sleeve every single day.

That might have left him wanting a do-over or two, but it’s also what led to arguably the most important moment of his career when he took the microphone following the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and told the city to be strong.

“Of course, we always worry that these guys don’t care about us,” Bill Simmons wrote in 2013. “That they’re just passing through, throwing on some laundry, cashing some checks and pretending they care. We’ve all been burned by our favorite players. You start throwing your guard up after a while, and eventually, you stop caring quite as much … even if you don?t want to admit it …

” … It’s really hard to rope me in at this point. But when Ortiz grabbed the mic on that Saturday and screamed, ‘THIS IS OUR (expletive) CITY!!!!!,’ I don?t think I?ve ever been prouder of an athlete.”

Curt Schilling

Nov. 28, 2003: Red Sox acquire Schilling from Arizona Diamondbacks for Casey Fossum, Brandon Lyon and Jorge De La Rosa

If Curt Schilling had it his way, he would have been a Yankee.

When it became clear the Arizona Diamondbacks would sell off parts following 2003, Schilling — armed with a no-trade clause and signed through 2004 — became a very powerful man. The flame-throwing pitcher was intent on seeing one of two outcomes come true: He’d either return to Philadelphia or end up with the Yankees. But as New York focused its efforts elsewhere, and the Red Sox hired Schilling’s former Phillies boss, Terry Francona, Boston became a possibility.

What followed was one of the most important Thanksgiving dinners in Boston sports history. Theo Epstein, Jed Hoyer and Larry Lucchino spent parts of Thanksgiving week 2003 with Schilling and his family in Arizona, selling him on the Red Sox. Epstein and Hoyer even spent Thanksgiving at the Schilling household where they talked (and ate) turkey.

“The preparation they did in getting ready was big for me,” Schilling is quoted as saying in the book “Feeding the Monster” from 2008. “It was impressive. It was clear they’re a very forward-thinking group, of guys, and I knew that was going to mesh with what I was trying to do.”

The conversations were so forward-thinking, in fact, that Schilling suggested as part of contract extension talks that a World Series clause be added to the deal should Boston win it all with him aboard. Ultimately, the two sides hammered out an agreement. Boston sent three relative nobodies to the rebuilding D-Backs in maybe the biggest pitching heist since, well, Pedro, to complete the deal. And it didn’t take long for Schilling to earn that bonus.

He was one of the best pitchers in baseball in his first season with the Red Sox, finishing second to Johan Santana in Cy Young voting. But it was Schilling’s postseason performance that will be his lasting on-field legacy in Boston. The right-hander gutted through a gruesome ankle injury, undergoing Macguyver-like surgery just to be able to pitch.

“Everyone was thinking, ‘Well, is there some way to strap (the tendon) down?” Epstein recalled in the “Feeding the Monster” book. “Can we just screw that freakin’ tendon to the bone?”

They ultimately settled on something a little less primitive, but risky all the same. Schilling made it stand up with a dazzling do-or-die ALCS performance in New York followed by six strong in Game 2 of the World Series.

Schilling, compared to others on this list, was more of a comet streaking across the sky, and his post-playing baggage has overshadowed some of his accomplishments. But for a Red Sox team that came so close in 2003, acquiring a big-time starter like Schilling helped get them over the hump. In the process, it made Schilling a man of his word.

Josh Beckett/Mike Lowell

Nov. 24, 2005: Red Sox acquire Beckett, Lowell and Guillermo from Florida Marlins for Hanley Ramirez, Anibal Sanchez, Harvey Garcia and Jesus Delgado

Quick: Who was running the Red Sox baseball operations in late 2005?

The obvious answer is Epstein, but when the Red Sox and Florida Marlins swung a massive Thanksgiving blockbuster, the general manager was on leave. With Bill Lajoie and Craig Shipley at the controls (under Lucchino’s watchful eye), the Red Sox engaged in complicated trade discussions with the Marlins.

As the story goes, the Red Sox wanted Beckett to add to an aging rotation. The Marlins were ready for another firesale and were listening to offers on the hard-throwing right-hander. But in order to really clear the decks, Florida wanted to attach Mike Lowell — and his $9 million salary — to Beckett.

“It wasn’t the fact that we had to take Mike; it’s that we wanted Mike,” Lajoie told reporters after the Red Sox agreed to do just that in a huge deal that also brought Beckett to Boston. “We look for him to bounce back. The fact that he had an off-year did not detract from his value in our eyes.”

In his first season with Boston, Lowell hit 20 home runs and drove in 80 runs.

The real prize of the deal, though, was Beckett. In hindsight, his Red Sox tenure was far from perfect, but his 2007 campaign made it all worth it. Beckett led the majors with 20 wins and finished second in Cy Young voting to CC Sabathia.

Meanwhile, Lowell had the best season of his career, as a 5-win player, finishing fifth in MVP voting (behind, among others, David Ortiz).

Yet, it’s what the duo did in the postseason that will live forever in Red Sox history. Beckett turned back into the kid who willed the 2003 Marlins to a world title, only this time doing so with a “B” on his cap. Boston won all four of his postseason starts in 2007, with Beckett allowing just four earned runs over 30 innings. His finest performance, all things considered, was keeping the season alive in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series in Cleveland where he outdueled Sabathia. It was the first of three consecutive Red Sox wins to erase a 3-1 series deficit.

And oh yeah: Lowell had a fine fall himself, hitting .353 in 14 games. He was especially good in a four-game World Series sweep of the Colorado Rockies. He was named series MVP after hitting .400 (6-for-15) to help the Sox win their second title in four years.