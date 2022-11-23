Five Greatest 2004 Red Sox World Series Moments Vs. Cardinals

Prior to 2002, when John Henry and Tom Werner purchased the Boston Red Sox, fans were subjected to generations of misery and torment through an annual tradition of the team coming up short in October.

At the time, the city of Boston hadn’t hosted an October Fall Classic in 16 years with the last victory coming 84 years prior. Whether it’d be 1975, 1986, or decades of New York Yankees fans rubbing the “curse of the Bambino,” Red Sox Nation knew a much different normal within the nature of their fandom, with history seemingly always appearing to be against them.

However, two decades and four World Series titles later, the expectations of a Red Sox fan have normalized a much different standard. The expectations have risen with the organization transforming into baseball’s most winningest franchise — title-wise — since 2000. That’s resulted in plenty of champagne popping, duck boat rides and championship ring ceremonies at Fenway Park for Boston to rejoice.

With that being said, here are the five greatest Red Sox moments from their 2004 World Series win over the St. Louis Cardinals:

David Ortiz’s three-run home run (Game 1, Oct. 23)

Named the MVP of the 2004 American League Championship Series in which the Red Sox overcame a 3-0 deficit to eliminate the Yankees in seven games, Ortiz was an unstoppable force at the plate. During the series, Ortiz crushed it at the plate, hitting .387 with 12 base hits including three homers and a triple — if you could believe it — and 11 RBIs in the series.

In just his second campaign in a Red Sox uniform, 2004 served as the year Ortiz was exclusively referred to as “Big Papi” in Boston — cementing the nickname as his unofficial trademark amongst the fanbase.

Kicking off the 2004 World Series, in front of 35,035 in attendance at Fenway Park, Ortiz picked up right where he and the Red Sox left off — going yard in the first inning against former Cardinals starting pitcher Woody Williams. With runners on the corners (Johnny Damon and Orlando Cabrera), Ortiz rocketed Williams’ 1-0 offering to deep right field, past the pesky pole to put Boston on top early.