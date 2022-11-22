Five Memorable Players To Play For Both Patriots, Bills

The New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills maintain a fierce rivalry, one that dates all the way back to 1960.

And several players have seen both sides of the ongoing divisional duel.

Here are five memorable players who called both Western New York and Foxboro, Mass. home at points in their respective NFL careers.

Doug Flutie

The undersized signal-caller was traded from Chicago to New England at the start of the 1987 season, which was derailed when the NFL Players Association went on strike. Flutie elected to play for the Patriots rather than hold out and he went on to make 13 starts over the next three seasons, totaling an 8-5 record with 1,842 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes. He also ran for 309 yards with a score over that stretch.

The Patriots released Flutie after the 1989 season and he played the next eight seasons of his professional career in the Canadian Football League. The Bills gave Flutie another shot in the NFL leading up to the 1998 season, in which he won Comeback Player of the Year and was named to the Pro Bowl. Flutie went on to play three full seasons in Buffalo, where he recorded a 21-9 record across 30 starts with 7,582 passing yards and 47 touchdown passes. Flutie led the Bills to two playoff appearances, but he was controversially benched for Buffalo?s Wild Card matchup with the Tennessee Titans, the game that concluded with the “Music City Miracle.”

Flutie returned to New England in 2005 as a 43-year-old to back up Tom Brady and appeared in five games in what proved to be his final season as a player. The Bay State legend almost exclusively was a clipboard holder that season but he was responsible for arguably the most unique play of the Bill Belichick era: a dropkick extra point, the first of its kind in the NFL since 1941.

Chris Hogan

Undrafted in 2011, Hogan spent time with the 49ers, Giants and Dolphins before finding an NFL home with the Bills in 2012. It took two more years for the converted lacrosse player to catch his first professional touchdown, and ironically enough, it was at the expense of the Patriots. Hogan started to make a name for himself in the league in that 2014 season, catching 41 passes for 426 yards with four touchdowns with Buffalo. After a modest 2015 campaign, New England surprisingly signed Hogan to a frontloaded three-year contract before the start of the 2016 season.