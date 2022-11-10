Five Relievers Red Sox Could Target In MLB Free Agency

During the regular season, Boston Red Sox relievers finished combining for the fourth-highest ERA (4.59) among all bullpens in Major League Baseball, allowing the fifth most walks (268) and the third most runs (318) in the process.

That leaves room for improvement before the start of the 2023 campaign.

With that being said, here are five relief pitchers the Red Sox could target during the offseason:

Kenley Jansen

A well-established closer who has 13 years of big-league experience under his belt, Jansen delivered a strong first run with the Atlanta Braves last season.

Jansen, 35, led the National League in saves (41) while also totaling five wins and 85 strikeouts through 64 innings pitched, recording a 3.38 ERA with Atlanta. Having pitched in the postseason for 10 of his 13 total seasons, Jansen is plenty familiar with taking the mound in October.

Before the start of last season, Jansen joined the former defending World Series champs by agreeing to a one-year deal worth $16 million dollars.

Mychal Givens

Givens, 32, spent the first six seasons of his MLB career pitching in the American League East with the Baltimore Orioles.