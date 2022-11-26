Five Takeaways From Bruins’ History-Making Win Vs. Hurricanes

The Bruins looked as if they were going to let NHL history slip away from them Friday afternoon, but a little motivation from Jim Montgomery seemed to do the trick.

Boston erased a two-goal deficit and sent the game to overtime before David Pastrnak sent TD Garden home happy with his rocket past Pyotr Kotchetkov to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2. The win marked the 12th straight one on home ice — a new NHL record.

The Bruins started on time, but two Carolina power play goals sucked the wind out of their sails. Montgomery took things into his own hands and used what was on the line to get the B’s going. It worked, and now the Bruins have the record.

Here are five takeaways from Friday’s thrilling win.

Penalty kill woes continue

The Hurricanes were 0-for-20 on the power play going into Friday’s game against the Bruins but quickly erased that slump on their first man advantage to take a 1-0 lead. They made it 2-0 on another power play and Boston just looked lost trying to keep up with the ‘Canes. It’s clear they are missing Derek Forbort and he’ll be a welcome addition back to the kill once he’s healthy enough to return, but the Bruins certainly would benefit from figuring out the PK without Forbort.

“I thought we were a little hesitant,” Montgomery said after the game. “I think you could tell that our players maybe have lost a little confidence in how quickly we close and take away shooting lanes, passing lanes so to speak. Coach (Joe) Sacco did a great job after the first talking to them and then we had a couple of really big kills after that gave us momentum.”