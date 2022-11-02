Five Takeaways From Bruins’ Thrilling OT Win Vs. Penguins

The Bruins put the NHL on notice Tuesday when they came back from a three-goal deficit to score four unanswered goals and beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-5 in overtime.

Boston now has won six straight games and its latest victory came on what looked like was going to be the Bruins’ worst game of the season, but turned into a statement win.

It wasn’t easy by any means. The Bruins lost Derek Forbort to an upper-body injury after just 5:03 of ice time. During that span, the defenseman blocked two shots and amassed five hits. Linus Ullmark also was pulled after giving up five goals and was on the hook for his first loss of the season, but Jeremy Swayman was injured in a collision with Patrice Bergeron that forced Ullmark back in the game.

At the end of the day, the Bruins found a way to wipe out the 5-2 deficit and get the job done, which they’ve been doing all season, and continued to prove why they’re one of the best teams in the NHL right now.

Here are five takeaways from Tuesday’s win:

There’s no quit in this team

Down Forbort and Swayman, the B’s were forced to play shorthanded on defense and to put their pulled goalie back in net, but they found a way.

“They believe in there. It’s incredible,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery told reporters after the game. “It was 5-3 in the third, and we’re generating chances, and I’m sitting here like, I just love the fight in this team. There was like nine minutes left (and I thought) it might not be our night. But Jesus, it was.”