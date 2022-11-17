Flyers Coach John Tortorella Had Horse-Related Accident Prior To Bruins Game

When you watch the Bruins take on the Flyers on Thursday night in Boston, you may notice a nasty bruise on Philadelphia coach John Tortorella’s face. You can thank his horse for that.

Tortorella, a long-time NHL coach and passionate animal advocate, was involved in a horse-kicking incident following the Flyers’ loss to the Dallas Stars on Sunday. The horse-on-human assault was explained by ESPN analyst and former Flyers goalie Brian Boucher during Philadelphia’s Tuesday loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“It was a horse-kicking incident,” Boucher said on ESPN’s broadcast, per phillyhockeynow.com. “… He said he was awfully lucky — it could have been a lot worse.”

John Tortorella had a cut on his face last night that apparently came from one of his horses kicking him ? pic.twitter.com/UOUSDaEz9m — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 16, 2022

That explanation wasn’t quite enough though, forcing the Flyers coach to address the situation Thursday.

“John Tortorella said he was feeding the horses with his wife and brought out the goodies,” Philadelphia Inquirer’s Giana Han tweeted Thursday. “Rose, who’s ‘the boss’ wanted to get to the apples first and he ended up getting kicked while he was brushing down Chevy. Look up how fast a horse can kick, he said.”

Perhaps the incident can help explain why Tortorella was so honest when asked about his team’s performance on Tuesday.