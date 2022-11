The Boston Bruins are in sole possession of first place in the NHL with 28 points and a 14-2-0 record after their convincing 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday evening at TD Garden

Hampus Lindholm provided a spark for the Bruins as with three assists on the night and Linus Ullmark was once again solid between the pipes with a 29-save performance.

