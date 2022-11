The Boston Bruins just cannot be stopped right now as they improve the 13-0 on home ice this season with a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The B’s have yet to lose at the TD Garden this season, and will look to keep that going when they host the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

For more on the Bruins seemingly incomprehensible hot start to the season, Meredith Gorman has the Ford F-150 Final Five facts from the game in the video above.