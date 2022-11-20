Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Tie NHL Record With 11th Home Win

A lot of history in the making for the Bruins.

30 minutes ago

The Boston Bruins defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 6-1 at TD Garden on Saturday night.

Patrice Bergeron got one step closer to history as he netted his 999th point, while Jake DeBrusk scored his 99th career goal as well.

This Original Six matchup marked a historic milestone for the Black-And-Gold as they tied the league record for consecutive wins at home to start a season. This feat has only been done by two other teams in NHL history.

For more from the B’s exciting victory, check out the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the game in the video above.

