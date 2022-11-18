Former Celtics Fan Favorite Isaiah Thomas Lands New Gig

Former Boston Celtics fan favorite Isaiah Thomas reportedly landed a new job Friday, but it doesn’t require him to lace up his sneakers for an NBA team.

Thomas won’t be far removed from the court in his new position, though, as the two-time All-Star is starting up his broadcasting career by helping call games for Overtime Elite, per ESPN’s Marc Spears. Overtime Elite is a six-team basketball league that has players ranging from age 16 to 20 and the league signed a streaming deal with Amazon Prime Video earlier this month.

After two-plus successful seasons in Boston, Thomas’ playing career has been on the fritz due to injuries. The 32-year-old bounced around the NBA ever since the Celtics traded him to Cleveland Cavaliers as part of the deal for Kyrie Irving. Thomas signed a series of 10-day contracts last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets in which he played a total of 22 games.

Thomas couldn’t catch on with a team this season even though he was linked to possibly returning to the Hornets.

It seems though that Thomas, who earned a spot on the All-NBA Second Team in the 2016-17 season, has moved on to the next chapter of his career even though he feels like he could still make an impact on an NBA team.

“I know my situation now. I know I’m not coming in starting,” Thomas said recently on the “Ball Don’t Stop” podcast. “I could definitely make a team better, whether I play or not.”

Thomas should bring plenty to the Overtime Elite broadcast as he has a wealth of experience from playing 11 seasons in the NBA to tap into while performing his new gig.