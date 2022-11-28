Former Patriots Lineman Had NSFW Response After Bengals Beat Titans

The Bengals picked up a tight victory over the Titans in Week 12, and one of Cincinnati’s captains was especially glad to pick up a win in front of the Tennessee crowd.

Joe Burrow guided the Bengals to their third-straight win Sunday, and they sit at sixth in the playoff standings and tied for first with the Ravens in the AFC North after Baltimore’s late loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12.

The Bengals were fortunate Titans defensive end Kevin Strong ran into kicker Evan McPherson on a 31-yard field goal with 1:53 left in the game to seal the contest and not allow Tennessee one final drive, and win the game, 20-16.

One player who was especially pumped up about the win was former Patriots offensive lineman Ted Karras. The two-time Super Bowl champion left New England after last season and signed a three-year, $18 million contract with the Bengals. The seventh-year veteran didn’t hesitate to let the crowd hear it.

“Yeah. (Expletive) yeah,” Karras said while making his way back to the locker room, per video from Mark Slaughter of WLWT. “Right up yours Tennessee. (Expletive) you. (Expletive) you.”

Karras being extremely fired up was great to see, but Slaughter noted the remarks toward Titans fans may have been motivated by trash talking by fans sitting at the end zone, with one fan allegedly saying, “I hope you break your leg Burrow.”

It’s not hard to blame Karras for defending his quarterback, and his reaction wasn’t an unusual one for those who have played with him.