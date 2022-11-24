Four Takeaways From Bruins’ 5-2 Loss To Panthers

All good things must come to an end that also goes for the Bruins’ win streak.

Boston fell 5-2 to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night at FLA Live Arena to put a halt to its seven-game win streak. Not much went right for the Bruins, but they were due for a loss at some point.

It wasn’t for lack of chances, though. The Bruins had plenty of good looks, but Spencer Knight stood on his head and was strong between the pipes for the Panthers and helped lift his team to a victory after losing their last three games.

Here are four takeaways from the loss.

The penalty kill misses Derek Forbort

The Panthers had seven power plays and cashed in on three of them. Now, some of these penalty calls were a tad soft and the referees had a bit of a rough night, but it’s clear Forbort has been missed since going down with a broken finger earlier this month. In his absence, Boston has given up nine power play goals and the Bruins now have allowed a PP goal in five straight games.

“With that responsibility, I think it gets split up with fresh guys on the ice who are in another situation as well that can go out there and make it hard on the other team,” Brandon Carlo told reporters after the game. “(Forbort’s) definitely a big (peantly) killer, and we look forward to having him back.”

It’s unclear just when Forbort will return but he did join the Bruins on their trip to Florida and was skating. His dog Darla also has been keeping him in shape during his rehab.