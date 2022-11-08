Four Takeaways From Bruins’ Bounce-Back Win Vs. Blues

It didn’t take long for the Bruins to get back in the win column.

After Saturday’s loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston returned to TD Garden and beat the struggling St. Louis Blues 3-1. Donning the Pooh Bear reverse retro jerseys for the first time this season, the Bruins were perfect on the penalty kill, scored two power-play goals and, once again, got outstanding goaltending from Linus Ullmark.

Here are four takeaways from Monday’s win.

Perfect penalty kill

Special teams played a key role for the Bruins and helped keep the Blues off the board. The B’s killed all three of the Blues’ penalties, only allowing St. Louis three shots on net during those three opportunities. Coming into Monday’s game, the Blues were ranked ninth on the power play.

“I feel like we’re pretty aggressive trying to take the passing lanes away,” Patrice Bergeron told NESN?s Andrew Raycroft after the game. “They’re talented, they’re gonna make some plays, and I felt like we blocked a lot of shots (Monday). Linus, obviously, made some great saves. Overall, that’s an area where we want to do the job, and I think it’s been going well, so we’re gonna keep that going.”

For head coach Jim Montgomery, he believes had it not been for the penalty kill, the game might have gone different.

“We have a lot of confidence in our penalty kill,” Montgomery told reporters. “I think our special teams won the game. Our power play was two-for-two, our penalty kill was three-for-three. Great work by both coaches, (Joe) Sacco and (John) Gruden.”