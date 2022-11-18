Four Takeaways From Bruins’ Win Vs. Flyers To Remain Undefeated At Home

The Bruins cannot stop winning.

Boston earned its fifth straight victory Thursday night against the Philadelphia Flyers thanks to two goals from David Krejci and some stellar goaltending from Linus Ullmark yet again.

Everything seems to be going the Bruins’ way, and even on a night when they started slow and Matt Grzelcyk had an off game, they still found a way to win — something they’ve done 15 times this season.

Here are four takeaways from Boston’s 4-1 win over the Flyers.

There’s no place like home

The win moved the Bruins to 10-0-0 at TD Garden as they continued to build on the franchise-best start to the season. Boston sits atop the NHL standings and has shown no signs of slowing down. The offense is scoring, the defense is throwing its weight around and the goaltending is top-notch.

“It’s hard to win one game. But to win this many games –17 games, 15 wins — that’s crazy,” Krejci told reporters after the game. “Nobody expected that. We’re staying even keel here. We’re focusing on the task at hand. We’ve been doing a pretty good job at it. We’re getting ready. We always put the game behind us, we move on.”

Linus Ullmark continues to shine

Ullmark really bailed the Bruins out in the first 12 minutes of the game, making timely stops and keeping the Flyers off the board. The 22-save performance put the goalie in Bruins history, becoming the third netminder to win each of his first eight or more home games, per NHL Stats. He joins Gillies Gilbert (16 games in 1973-74) and Ross Brooks (eight games in 1973-74).