Four Teams Edwin Díaz Could Sign With In MLB Free Agency

After putting together one of the most impressive seasons in his seven-year career, Edwin Díaz is for sure a lock to garner great interest from organizations across Major League Baseball, entering the market this offseason as an unrestricted free agent.

With the New York Mets, Díaz finished eighth in saves among all MLB relievers, however, struck out more batters than all relief pitchers ahead of him.

Notching his second career All-Star honors, Díaz assembled a campaign that shouldn’t go without recognition due to the Mets’ underwhelming showing in their best-of-five series against the San Diego Padres. There isn’t a bullpen in the big leagues that doesn’t improve with Díaz being inserted.

With that being said, here are four teams that Díaz could sign with this offseason:

Toronto Blue Jays

A team that displayed all the necessary offensive power to compete in October, but fell short with little to no fight when the lights shined their brightest.

Crushing moonshots on a night-to-night basis isn’t enough to propel a team in their run to the Fall Classic and the Blue Jays learned that the hard way in October, quickly humbled by the Mariners in their best-of-three American League wild card playoff series.

During the playoffs, Toronto’s bullpen was absolutely putrid, finishing with an 8.10 bullpen ERA — the highest of any team in the MLB postseason and nearly two runs higher than the runner-up St. Louis Cardinals (6.48 ERA). Their season came to an end when the bullpen failed to maintain a seven-run lead after five innings.