France Vs. Australia Live Stream: Watch World Cup Game Online, On TV

The heavily-favored France men’s soccer team will take on Australia in a World Cup Group D stage match Tuesday at Al Janoub Stadium.

The French, who currently have the third-best odds to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook behind only Brazil (+275) and England (6-to-1), will be without Ballon d?Or winner Karim Benzema for the entirety of the World Cup, but still possesses depth Australia hasn’t yet faced. After all, France still has an arguably the best player in the tournament in Kylian Mbappe.

DraftKings Sportsbook has France a -425 favorite to defeat Australia, who enters Tuesday’s contest 11-1 to win outright. Although, as we have seen already with Saudi Arabia knocking off Argentina, upsets certainly can happen.

Here’s how to watch France vs. Australia online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX