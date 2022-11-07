Free Agent Odell Beckham Jr. Names Four Potential Landing Spots

We now have a better understanding of why we’re past the halfway point of the 2022 NFL season and Odell Beckham Jr. still is unsigned.

Beckham’s recovery from a torn ACL obviously is the primary reason for his free-agent status, but his contract desires also have played a role as well. The star wide receiver, as he explained in a recent interview with Complex Sports, would prefer to sign a deal with term rather than serve as a rental for a Super Bowl contender.

While expressing this sentiment, OBJ also revealed four contenders for his services.

“Whether it’s Buffalo, whether it’s Green Bay calling, Cowboys, reunion with the Giants, I want to be able to spill my last — I’m not saying I only have three or four left — but these next three or four years into something where I can buy a home, where I can call this place a home,” Beckham told Complex. “I’m tired of living out of too many suitcases, you know? I’ve done the rock-and-roll life.”

It appears Beckham is going to make his decision sooner rather than later. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer on Sunday reported the three-time Pro Bowl selection is expected to be fully cleared — without limitations — by the end of the week. Glazer also mentioned the Bills and the Cowboys while delivering his “big update” on Beckham.