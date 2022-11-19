Giannis Antetokounmpo Shoves Ladder After Bucks’ Loss To 76ers

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Montrezl Harrell may need a crash course in basic manners and respect.

The Bucks star took out his frustrations on a stadium worker’s ladder after Milwaukee’s 110-102 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night at Wells Fargo Center while Harrell decided to try and play tough guy with the two-time MVP.

Antetokounmpo, understandably, was frustrated with his performance at the free-throw line — only making four of the 15 attempts — and wanted to get some shots in after the game. The Athletic reported Harrell took the ball from Antetokounmpo and wouldn’t give it back before telling Antetokounmpo, “This isn’t (expletive) Milwaukee. Get that (expletive) out of here.”

Coaching staff member Josh Love then stood between the two and told Antetokounmpo he could not have the basketball back and was not allowed to continue shooting free throws, per The Athletic.

After leaving the court, Antetokounmpo returned with not one but two basketballs and went to the other end of the court. An A-frame ladder was in front of the net he wanted to use and Antetokounmpo asked the Wells Fargo Center employee to move it, to which he was told no.

Antetokounmpo took matters into his own hands and moved it before the employee moved it back. Antetokounmpo then shoved the ladder as it fell to the ground and later told reporters he likes to make 10 free throws in a row after games and he was at seven and wanted to finish up his routine.

“I never try to disrespect anyone, in any way shape or form,” Antetokounmpo told reporters after the game, per The Athletic. “I feel like today was just unfortunate event that took place. I think people did not respect the fact that sometimes players want to get some extra work in. I think it’s unprofessional to kick somebody off the court or take the ball or whatever the case might be. Or put the ladder in front of somebody while he’s trying to do his job. We get paid to do this. They didn’t just pick us. We get paid.”