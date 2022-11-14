Gisele Bündchen Dating After Tom Brady Divorce? Reports Refute Rumors

Speculation ran rampant Monday morning after Page Six published photos of Gisele Bündchen out with a new man — jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente — just weeks removed from finalizing her divorce with Tom Brady.

But subsequent reports quickly threw cold water on the dating rumors.

A source connected to Bündchen told TMZ she’s not dating Valente and that many friends were present Saturday in Costa Rica when the photos were taken. The group reportedly consisted of six adults and eight children, including the two kids Bündchen shares with Brady (Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9).

FOX News Digital also refuted rumors Bündchen is dating Valente, with a source close to the Brazilian supermodel explaining the photos were cropped in a way that removed the others in attendance.

“This is the kids’ and Gisele’s longtime martial arts teacher,” the source told FOX News Digital. “There’s no truth to any dating rumors.”

Bündchen and Valente, who reportedly lives in Miami, have a history that dates back at least a year. The two did a photoshoot together for Dust magazine in 2021, and Bündchen and her kids took jiu-jitsu lessons from Valente.

It’s entirely possible there’s nothing to see here, as the aforementioned reports suggest. But the optics sparked plenty of conversation on social media, and TMZ reported Monday that sources close to Brady are questioning the timing of Bündchen’s outing with Valente.