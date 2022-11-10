Here Are Patriots’ 10 Best Players Through Week 9, According To PFF

For all that went wrong for the Patriots during the first nine weeks of the season, the reality is that New England is 5-4 and received some great performances in the first half.

Yeah, the offense (including quarterback Mac Jones) is a broken mess, but the group still has provided some reasons for optimism. And the defense clearly has been the Patriots’ best and most reliable unit, despite a few underwhelming outings.

With all that in mind, we decided to look at which Patriots players earned the top overall Pro Football Focus grades over the first nine weeks. PFF’s grades carry plenty of caveats, but they still are solid indicators of a given player’s level of play.

Here are the top 10:

1. RB Rhamondre Stevenson (89.6)

The sophomore back has emerged as one of the best all-around running backs in football, showing huge improvements as both a receiver and as a pass blocker. Stevenson also has done a great job of taking care of the football, something Bill Belichick made note of Tuesday afternoon. The 2021 fourth-round pick entered the bye week with 618 rushing yards and four touchdowns to go along with 35 catches for 227 yards and a score.

2. CB Jack Jones (86.9)

The fourth-round rookie was a polarizing draft back but has made the Patriots look smart since Day 1 of spring practices. Jones’ breakout performance came in New England’s Week 4 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers, with his pick-six against Aaron Rodgers showing what kind of playmaker he can be. The Arizona State product pulled off an even better interception the following week and was excellent in coverage the last month.

3. RG Mike Onwenu (86.0)

Many argue that the Patriots should move Onwenu back to right tackle, but the reality is he’s become one of the best guards in the NFL. The third-year pro is someone that coaches almost never have to worry about, as he quietly does his job at a high level on weekly basis. Onwenu deserves Pro Bowl consideration.