Here’s Underrated Part Of Rhamondre Stevenson’s Development

Rhamondre Stevenson didn’t get off to a great start in a Patriots uniform.

The 2021 fourth-round pick fumbled on the second touch of his New England career and got run over in blitz pickup on his next snap. Stevenson then got benched for the rest of the season-opening loss and was a healthy scratch for the next three weeks. Two days after the game, now-retired Patriots running backs coach Ivan Fears called out Stevenson for his questionable effort after the fumble, which arguably was a blown call by the officials. Fears also was critical of Stevenson during the preseason over the rookie’s conditioning and work ethic.

Fears definitely has a point here. The post-fumble effort from Stevenson isn't going to cut it. https://t.co/jUpCZiCihV pic.twitter.com/q63PkX8Zeb — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) September 14, 2021

Through four weeks, it was fair to worry about the Oklahoma product, who also lost three fumbles in college and one during his first NFL preseason.

Would ball security remain an issue for Stevenson? Would the young running back remain in Bill Belichick’s doghouse for the entire season and perhaps beyond?

The answer to both of those questions has been a resounding “no.”

Stevenson hasn’t lost a single fumble since that first game. In fact, only once has he even put the ball on the ground (last season’s Week 15 loss to Indianapolis Colts). Until further notice, ball security isn’t something that Patriots fans need to worry about with Stevenson.