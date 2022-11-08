Here’s Underrated Part Of Rhamondre Stevenson’s Development

Rhamondre Stevenson didn’t get off to a great start in a Patriots uniform.
The 2021 fourth-round pick fumbled on the second touch of his New England career and got run over in blitz pickup on his next snap. Stevenson then got benched for the rest of the season-opening loss and was a healthy scratch for the next three weeks. Two days after the game, now-retired Patriots running backs coach Ivan Fears called out Stevenson for his questionable effort after the fumble, which arguably was a blown call by the officials. Fears also was critical of Stevenson during the preseason over the rookie’s conditioning and work ethic.
Through four weeks, it was fair to worry about the Oklahoma product, who also lost three fumbles in college and one during his first NFL preseason.
Would ball security remain an issue for Stevenson? Would the young running back remain in Bill Belichick’s doghouse for the entire season and perhaps beyond?
The answer to both of those questions has been a resounding “no.”
Stevenson hasn’t lost a single fumble since that first game. In fact, only once has he even put the ball on the ground (last season’s Week 15 loss to Indianapolis Colts). Until further notice, ball security isn’t something that Patriots fans need to worry about with Stevenson.
Furthermore, though Stevenson saw one additional benching last season (he was a surprise inactive against the New York Jets in Week 7), he otherwise was a heavy contributor the rest of the way. He also wound up compiling one of the more impressive rookie campaigns for a running back during the Belichick era.
And the success obviously has continued this season.
Stevenson has emerged as one of the best running backs in the NFL. The sophomore back racked up 618 rushing yards and four touchdowns to go along with 35 catches for 227 yards and a score in his first nine games. His improvement in the passing game has been particularly impressive, as Stevenson currently carries Pro Football Focus‘ second-best receiving grade and ninth-best pass-blocking grade among all running backs.
Along the way, Stevenson has gained a huge fan in Belichick — and the feeling is mutual.
That Stevenson has become even an above-average NFL back always felt possible, given the raw talent he showed during his rookie preseason. But few could’ve predicted he’d be where he is now after his forgettable first month in New England.