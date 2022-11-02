How Bill Belichick Feels About Patriots Roster After Trade Deadline

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots opted not to make any moves ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. Does that mean Bill Belichick is completely satisfied with New England’s current roster?

Not necessarily.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Belichick explained the roster still is subject to change over the final 10 weeks of the season.

“Well, we’re always looking to improve,” the Patriots head coach said. “We added a couple of practice squad players this week. It would be hard for me to say there won’t be any roster changes between now and the end of the year. I think that would be a stretch. But I don’t know. Who knows? We’ll see how it goes.”

Those practice squad players were punter Michael Palardy and offensive lineman Hayden Howerton, who signed Tuesday.

Belichick wouldn’t say whether the Patriots came close to finalizing any deadline-day deals. Wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn were among the players rumored as potential trade candidates, and offensive tackle and linebacker were two positions that could have benefited from an infusion of talent.

“Nothing happened, so we’re moving on,” Belichick said. “I don’t even know what close means. What does that mean? … I’ve had conversations that have gone on for months and nothing happened, and I’ve had conversations that have gone on for six to 10 minutes and a trade gets done. I don’t know what that means.”