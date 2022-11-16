How Bruins Forwards Are Adjusting To ‘Perfection Line’ Reunion

The Boston Bruins have a 14-2-0 record through 16 games, and while the franchise-best start has looked easy, it’s been far from it.

Boston started the year without a number of key contributors, including Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk and Brad Marchand. By all accounts, the Bruins were only supposed to tread water until those players got back. Instead, they continued to rattle off wins on their way to the NHL’s best record, seeing all three players return and immediately start to contribute.

With the team as close to full strength as they’ll ever be, the Bruins have even started to improve over the last week following a reshuffling of the lines. The “Perfection Line” of Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak and Marchand are back together, shifting Jake DeBrusk down to the second line alongside Taylor Hall and David Krejci, and sliding Pavel Zacha down to a more familiar third line. Since that switch, Boston is 2-0 and have scored eight total goals, half of which have been potted by Bergeron and Marchand.

Understanding that the Bruins offense is better with that line together, DeBrusk and the second line have been patient in finding their footing together as a grouping for the first time.

“I think it’s worked fairly well. I think we’ve got some good shifts (together),” DeBrusk said, per team provided video. “We’ve had some shifts where we’ve been in the zone for a while and we were able to get a 5-on-5 goal last game. Obviously, I’ve played with (Krejci) before, so it’s good to be back with him. I haven’t really had anybody on the left-hand side with Krech like (Hall), so it’s pretty exciting and one of those things where I just want to try to be able to balance the lines and try to make it so we’re a threat out there.”

DeBrusk has always played his best hockey alongside Bergeron and Marchand, but has continued to show marked improvement since he was shifted to the grouping with Krejci and Hall, two decorated veterans who have helped him get open looks.

As long as Boston continues to win, there’s little reason for them to continue to shuffle things up outside of injury — meaning the “Perfection Line” could be sticking around for a while.