How Celtics’ Grant Williams Addressed Kyrie Irving Controversy

Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving, once again, emerged as the topic of discussion for controversial reasons, and Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams offered his two cents on the matter.

Before taking the floor against the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden, Williams spoke with reporters, suggesting members of the players union meet to address the current issue at hand surrounding Irving.

“I think we’ll get together as a group potentially,” Williams told MassLive. “Everything has been through the team. It has been not been a league issue to this point. It hasn’t been an NBA/NBPA issue. The Nets and the league have taken care of that and dealing with Kyrie and the process there. We don’t have much control on that matter.”

On Thursday, Irving was officially suspended “at least five games without pay” by the Nets organization after failing to apologize for his irresponsible social media conduct. Disciplinary action came following an unfolding of events that spawned from Irving’s initial social media posts — on Twitter and Instagram — which promoted anti-Semitic misinformation. However, when questioned by members of the media, Irving was rather flustered — both by the idea of being questioned and for the usage of the word “promotion.”

“I haven’t had much communication with him on the manner,” Williams said. “For me, I’m trying my best to educate myself on the situation, understand what has been said and has been done. You don’t promote any type of hate speech or anything like that. You do your best to stay informed on the matter and gain all the information before making a decision to support each side. You try your best to educate yourself and outside of that, I don’t have much to say because I don’t know much about the matter because I’ve tried to keep my eyes on the right thing and moving forward.”

The Celtics, entering their latest contest on Friday at 4-3 on the season, will first face off against the Nets on Dec. 4.