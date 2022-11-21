How David Andrews’ Backup Reacted To Patriots Center’s Injury

FOXBORO, Mass. — David Andrews was supposed to give the New England Patriots’ struggling offensive line a much-needed boost, but his return to the lineup was short-lived.

Andrews, who’d missed the previous two games with a concussion, played just 15 snaps in Sunday’s 10-3 win over the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium before exiting with a thigh injury. The injury appeared serious in the moment — Andrews had to be slowly helped to the locker room by team trainers — and a postgame report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport indicated it could end the veteran center’s season.

That would be a massive loss for a New England offense that scored just two touchdowns over its last three games. Andrews’ backup, James Ferentz, didn’t sugarcoat its severity when speaking with NESN.com after the game.

“I’ve always said this about Dave: You lose someone like Dave, it’s not one guy filling in for Dave,” the 33-year-old Ferentz said. “It’s going to take all five of us. And that’s every day coming in the building. Dave sets the tempo even on the days we’re just meeting. Losing him would really hurt, but we’ve got a good room. I think everyone can do their part and carry the weight.”

Ferentz, a career reserve who’s been with the Patriots since 2017, likely will replace Andrews in the starting lineup moving forward, though the team also has undrafted rookie Kody Russey as a secondary center option. Russey was promoted from the practice squad last week. He started 60 games in college at Houston and Louisiana Tech but has yet to play a regular-season NFL snap.

Andrews’ injury wasn’t the only shot the Patriots’ O-line took Sunday. Isaiah Wynn, who’s played right tackle, left tackle and left guard this season, also left the game with a foot injury and reportedly is expected to miss time. If so, Trent Brown likely would slot back in at left tackle after his surprise benching against the Jets, with Yodny Cajuste — the only other tackle on New England’s 53-man roster — manning the right side. Brown replaced Wynn after beginning Sunday’s game on the sideline, and he struggled, allowing two of New York’s six sacks.

The lone tackle on the Patriots’ practice squad is Hunter Thedford, a recently converted tight end who signed last week. Veteran Marcus Cannon, who started at right tackle in Weeks 7 and 8, is on injured reserve and must sit out at least two more games.