How Drew Bledose Paved Way For Tom Brady In Patriots History

Everybody wants to focus on “The Hit.” And when it comes to the most impactful play in Patriots history, it’s easy to understand.

When New York Jets linebacker Mo Lewis stuck his forearm into the chest of New England Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe, he unknowingly paved the way for the greatest dynasty in modern professional sports history.

Everyone knows the story, of course. Bledsoe went to the hospital. Tom Brady, who entered the game in Bledsoe’s place, went on to football immortality.

But to focus on that one play and to reduce Bledsoe’s career to being the guy whose injury paved the way for Brady’s ascension to all-time status reduces the pivotal role Bledsoe played in his nine seasons with the Patriots.

That Bledsoe was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1993 NFL Draft tells you just how bad things had gotten in Foxboro at the time. The Super Bowl XX appearance felt like ancient history. Between 1989 and 1992, the Patriots went a combined 13-50, never finishing better than fourth place in the division. That included rock bottom in 1990, going 1-15 with a point differential of minus-265, third-worst behind the 1976 Bucs and 1981 Colts.

Like Brady’s Patriots run will always be tied to Bill Belichick, Bledsoe’s time in Foxboro coincided with Bill Parcells. One could not have had success without the other, and Parcells clearly made the right call by drafting Bledsoe with that No. 1 pick in 1993 over Rick Mirer.

Despite Parcells’ insistence on tempering expectations, Year 1 of the Bledsoe/Parcells era saw a four-win improvement, but it was Bledsoe’s breakout 1994 campaign that really got the Patriots back on the right track. As a 22-year-old, Bledsoe led the NFL in completions and passing yards. He obviously threw way too many interceptions, but he also led three fourth-quarter comebacks en route to his first playoff appearance and a Pro Bowl selection.