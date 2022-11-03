How Lamar Jackson Reacted To Chris Jericho’s AEW ‘Dynamite’ Callout

Lamar Jackson got a little more than he bargained for when he attended AEW “Dynamite” on Wednesday.

All Elite Wrestling was at Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, and the Ravens quarterback sat front row for an exciting show. The event saw the return of former Ring of Honor champion Colt Cabana, the debuts of New Japan Pro Wrestling star Katsuyori Shibata and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett and rapper Rick Ross was featured on the show.

Prior to his match with Cabana, ROH Champion Chris Jericho cut a promo on his then mystery challenger.

“I am ready for an open challenge tonight against any former Ring of Honor champion,” Jericho said, per AEW Twitter. “World champion, tag team champion, Pure champion, women’s champion, I don’t care. I’ll even whip Lamar Jackson’s ass.”

The camera quickly cut to the Ravens QB, who obviously wasn’t expecting to be name dropped in Jericho’s promo, but he did tweet out a laughing emoji during the show. AEW commentator Taz added, “Lamar looks nervous.”

Before Thursday’s practice, Jackson revealed what his reaction was when the moment happened.