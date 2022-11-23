How Mac Jones Reacted To David Andrews Being At Practice After Injury

It had to be an uplifting sight for the New England Patriots to see David Andrews on the practice field Tuesday.

It was particularly for quarterback Mac Jones.

Just two days ago, Andrews suffered a thigh injury in New England’s Week 11 win over the New York Jets that knocked the starting center from the contest. Initial reports suggested Andrews could miss significant time, but it was later revealed the offensive captain might be able to return sooner than expected, which obviously was an indication of him being a limited participant in practice.

With Andrew fighting through the ailment with the Patriots on a short week as they prepare to face the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving, it only furthered the respect Jones has for his teammate.

“I think it just shows you how tough David is,” Jones told reporters, per team-provided transcript. “He wants to be able to help the team however he can and I’m glad to have him out there. He’s a great leader, great teammate, tough player, smart, dependable, everything, all of the above. So, definitely love that guy and hopefully we can make it work here.”

Sunday was Andrews’ first time back on the field since missing two straight games due to a concussion he sustained in a Week 7 loss to the Chicago Bears. Andrews’ outing only lasted 15 snaps, though, as he looked to be in serious pain following a screen play late in the first quarter.

Andrews trying to gut it out could certainly help an offensive line that has played mediocre this year and could be shorthanded against a strong Vikings’ pass rush with Isaiah Wynn not practicing Tuesday due to a foot injury.