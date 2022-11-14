How Mike McCarthy Explained Cowboys’ Questionable Fourth-Down Decision

Mike McCarthy made the aggressive decision to keep the Dallas Cowboys offense on the field for a fourth-down try in overtime with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the opposite sideline.

The Dak Prescott-led offense ultimately failed to convert the fourth-and-3 from the Green Bay 35 and it helped Rodgers and the Packers earn a 31-28 overtime victory at Lambeau Field. The Packers scored more points and recorded more yards (415) than any Cowboys’ opponent had this season in the Week 10 win.

McCarthy stuck by the decision to go for it rather than give Cowboys kicker Brett Maher a 52-yard field goal attempt for the lead.

“Yeah, we were right on it. We’re right on the (field goal) line,” McCarthy told reporters, per the team. “Obviously we won the toss, they took the wind. So we were right on the line for the field goal.

“To be honest with you, I felt we needed to go for it,” McCarthy continued. “I mean, I called it on second down. Especially the way the game way going — big play, penalty, big play, penalty. So our thing was just keep playing, we had good calls, so I’m fine with the decision. Obviously I know we didn’t convert, but fourth-and-3, just didn’t convert.”

The Cowboys were penalized nine times for 83 yards in the game. Dallas’ defense got gashed on the ground, too, allowing 5.6 yards per attempt as the Packers totaled 207 yards rushing.

The Week 10 defeat causes the 6-3 Cowboys to fall back to third place in the NFC East with the 7-2 New York Giants taking over second place behind the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles.