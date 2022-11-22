How Nick Foligno Felt After Taking Puck To Face At Bruins Practice

Nick Foligno had an aggressive case of the Monday’s before puck drop against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Some of us feel like the day can hit us in the face, but for the Bruins forward, a puck literally did hit him in the face during Boston’s morning skate. Head coach Jim Montgomery wasn’t too worried about Foligno’s status for the game, and the left winger didn’t disappoint, scoring a power-play goal in Boston’s 5-3 win over the Lightning. It was his fourth goal of the season.

The night was highlighted by Patrice Bergeron, who recorded his 1,000th career point in an assist on a Brad Marchand goal. But the morning incident with Foligno was followed up upon.

“I mean, he shot a little high. It was unnecessarily,” Foligno sarcastically told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “No, it is what it is. It’s actually funny because (Anton Stralman) was standing next to me. He’s said, ‘It was coming right for me. … Sorry, but I’m glad it hit you.’ I’m like, ‘Thanks a lot, man.’ “

The forward revealed he had about four or five stitches and admitted it wasn’t anything serious — a true hockey player.