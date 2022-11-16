How Patriots Captain Responded To Jets’ Motivation For Revenge

FOXBORO, Mass. — Despite winning 13 straight games against the Jets, the Patriots matchups against New York continue to have a rivalry feel to them.

Perhaps that’s due to the general beef between Boston and New York sports, but the Jets are always up to try to beat New England each season, and the Patriots are always prepared to face every opponent each week.

The Jets will especially want revenge this Sunday at Gillette Stadium after the Patriots beat them at MetLife Stadium in Week 8.

“They got us at home and obviously our goal is to return the favor,” wide receiver Braxton Berrios told reporters Monday, per the Associated Press’ Dennis Waszak Jr.

After practice Wednesday, Patriots linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley had a simple response to New York’s motivation to split the season series.

“I would feel the same way,” Bentley said. “I mean, this is football. We next on the schedule, they next on our schedule. So, we eager for the competition. Like I said, this is ball. All the hype, all that kind of stuff, all the build up, we let y’all kind of do that, but at the end of the day, we on the field. So we got to make sure that when we hit the field, we do everything that we need to do to try to end up with a win, and that’s our sole goal. All the other stuff leading up to the game, none of that really matters.”

The Patriots and the Jets are each emerging off bye weeks and are coming off a short span of time the last time they each played each other. But the hype has not died down, especially because Sunday’s game could decide AFC playoff standings.