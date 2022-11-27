How Patriots Coach Feels About Mac Jones Taking Too Many Sacks

In many ways, Thursday night’s 33-26 road loss to the Minnesota Vikings was a season-best effort from Mac Jones and the Patriots offense.

Jones compiled a career-high 382 yards while throwing two touchdowns and making zero turnover-worthy plays. New England also finally got tight end Hunter Henry involved and receiver DeVante Parker returned to being a dangerous downfield threat. Even the offensive line turned in an encouraging performance.

But the game also saw the continuation of multiple troubling trends from the Patriots offense, including Jones’ alarming propensity for taking sacks in pivotal moments.

The sophomore quarterback took three of them in the disappointing loss, and you could argue two were his fault. Jones now has been sacked 24 times this season, which ties him for 11th-most in the NFL despite missing three full games and sitting out three quarters in another. His 9.3 sack percentage ranks as the fifth-worst in the league.

Here’s another way to look at it: Jones is averaging three sacks per game. If he hadn’t gotten injured and had maintained those averages from Weeks 4 through 7, he currently would have 36 sacks — second-most in the NFL.

Most of the sacks haven’t been Jones’ fault. A quarterback only can do so much behind wretched offensive line play. However, too often this season Jones has taken a sack instead of throwing the ball away or hitting an open receiver.

During a Saturday morning Zoom call, Patriots offensive play-caller Matt Patricia was asked about the coaching points for Jones in those situations.