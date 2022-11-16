How Patriots’ Devin McCourty Feels About Possibly Coaching After Retiring

FOXBORO, Mass. — If you polled Patriots fans on which current players they think will go on to coach in the NFL, most probably would have Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater atop their lists.

And while Slater’s post-retirement plans remain unclear, you can give up on the idea of seeing McCourty back on a sideline once his playing days are over.

The 35-year-old safety is a smart, tough player who’s in the middle of his 12th consecutive season as a team captain. McCourty’s experience and approach to the game made his transition to broadcasting last weekend a predictably smooth — though somewhat controversial — one. And after Monday’s practice in New England, McCourty, who’s near the end of his own career, opened up on how various players handle retirement.

“For all of us as athletes, one of the easiest things to do is try to get into broadcasting or go into coaching,” he said. “And I think it’s two things that are close to our sport. But also two things that, I would say, you don’t fully understand until you get in.”

After discussing the difficulties of broadcasting, McCourty was asked whether he would like to take up coaching. His answer was both definitive and surprising.

“No, I can’t coach,” McCourty said. “My wife has been very strict on no coaching. And listen, I think … it is a lifestyle. And I’ve only been here, so that’s all I’ve seen. And I know what our coaches give to give us one leg up on one play in the game. And sometimes that means 10 hours of film just to try to give us an edge on one play. And that’s why I have a ton of respect for our coaches and what they put in day in, day out.

“And I don’t think in retirement I would be able to give that to a young player who’s in here trying to learn. I don’t know if I want to give that up and choose that lifestyle. So, I think coaching definitely would be on the back burner for me.”