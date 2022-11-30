How This Patriots Legend Feels About Tom Brady Reunion Speculation

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe on Wednesday morning suggested Tom Brady could reunite with Bill Belichick and the Patriots next offseason.

Matt Light agrees.

Howe seemingly was engaging in speculation rather than reporting about an in-the-works reunion involving Brady and New England. Still, the NFL insider, who has deep ties to the Patriots, made a compelling case that if nothing else is worth thinking about as New England’s offense continues to struggle in Year 2 of the Mac Jones era.

Light, a Patriots Hall of Famer who spent 11 seasons as Brady’s teammate, was asked about Howe’s theory during a Wednesday morning appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.” The longtime offense tackle offered an interesting answer.

“I wouldn’t put anything past him,” Light said of Brady. “The guy wants to win, and he knows how to do it with a guy like Belichick. I think he’s seeing the differences now. I mean, he only played for Bill, and then he goes down to Tampa and he’s had a couple head coaches down there now. He could conceivably come back and want to be with a proven winner.

“That would not shock me at all.”

Obviously, much of this speculation would disappear if Jones excels in the second half of this season and leads New England back to the playoffs. A win over the Buffalo Bills on Thursday would go a long way toward changing the narrative surrounding the 24-year-old quarterback.