How Mac Jones, Patriots Reacted To Defenders Knowing Plays

FOXBORO, Mass. — Shaquille Leonard and C.J. Mosely didn’t pull off some sort of unprecedented defensive masterclass when they were able to accurately predict some of the Patriots’ play calls.

Multiple New England defenders said Wednesday that deciphering an opponent’s plays — as head coach Bill Belichick confirmed Leonard and Mosely both did in recent Patriots victories — is commonplace at the NFL level.

“I didn’t see his comments, but if you’re a student of the game and you watch film, you’re going to pick up on some things that the offense does,” safety Adrian Phillips said. “Sometimes you’re right; sometimes you’re wrong. It’s really not a big deal. Everybody across the league does it. If you watch film and if you’re a good player and you go out there and make the plays more times than not, you’ll pick up on a play or two that the offense does.”

Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley agreed, even applauding Leonard and Mosely — standout ‘backers for the Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets, respectively — for their discerning eyes.

“We’re all pros,” Bentley said. “There’s only so many plays you can run in the game, so some of the plays tend to repeat. So certain keys and stuff like that, you’ll pick up on throughout the games. If you’re able to spot them, it’s kind of a plus for you. Other times, teams like to throw a little wrinkle in there so you’re not always right, but for the most part, hopefully you’re right on a couple of those things. I didn’t see the comment, but shoutout to those dudes for spotting and picking up on that.”

Belichick on Tuesday said there were “two or three plays for sure that Leonard really got a big jump on and stopped us,” and that Mosely “almost looked like he heard the play in the huddle he was on it so fast.”

“We definitely want to prevent that,” Belichick said. “… As an offense, you always want to be balanced and try not to give things away to the point where you don?t have something complementary that goes with them.”