How Red Sox President Tackled Question About Aaron Judge, Justin Verlander

Aaron Judge is the best position player available in Major League Baseball free agency. Justin Verlander is one of the best pitchers, with Jacob deGrom being the other truly elite starter on the open market this offseason.

So, are the Boston Red Sox interested in either?

Sam Kennedy, Red Sox president and CEO, was asked point-blank about Judge and Verlander on Wednesday at the MLB owners meetings in New York. The exec would neither confirm nor deny Boston had interest in the superstar tandem.

“It’s safe to say that (Red Sox chief baseball officer) Chaim (Bloom) and BOH (general manager Brian O’Halloran) are leaving no stone unturned,” Kennedy said, according to The Boston Globe’s Michael Silverman. “They are being very diligent and aggressive in their examination of ways to improve a team at the major league level.”

One could make the case for Boston signing either Judge or Verlander, as the Red Sox have an opening in their outfield and questions in their rotation. But such a splash feels like a long shot. Instead, the Red Sox might remain focused on their homegrown stars. Xander Bogaerts is a free agent and Rafael Devers is set to become a free agent next offseason, and Boston recently extended contract offers to both, per Kennedy.

Still, the speculation train already has left the station. And according to Silverman, Kennedy let out “a lengthy cackle” when asked to simply deny the Red Sox were interested in Judge and Verlander, two game-changing talents free to sign with any MLB franchise.

“We have a responsibility to look at any and all opportunities to improve the major league team, including free agents — all free agents,” Kennedy said, per Silverman. “Don’t want to talk about those two.”