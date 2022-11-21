How Was Davante Adams So Open On Raiders’ Game-Winner Vs. Broncos?

The Raiders appeared to have found an answer to their season — play the Broncos.

Las Vegas took its second game against its division rival Sunday thanks to a walk-off Davante Adams touchdown in overtime. Denver’s defense could only do so much to cover its offense’s 16 points as the Raiders attacked the Broncos with big chunk plays starting the last two minutes of the third quarter into the overtime period.

Adams was remarkably uncovered when Carr threw him the 35-yard pass, and Denver fans left with a wave goodbye from the receiver. The All-Pro wide receiver created 11.9 yards of separation from Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II when Carr’s pass was thrown, according to Next Gen Stats. It was just the third deep reception the second-year corner has given up in his career.

Adams arguably is one of the best in the NFL at creating separation, but it seemed inexplicable how the Broncos defense could let that kind of play happen.

Head coach Josh McDaniels noted in his postgame news conference the Raiders ran a similar concept, and he credits Carr and Adams for making the correct reads for making the big play happen.

“It’s hard to get open like that in the NFL, unless you do a couple of different things,” McDaniels told reporters, per team-provided video.