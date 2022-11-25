‘Hunter Caught It?’ Dez Bryant Can’t Believe Hunter Henry Ruling, Either

“Hunter caught it” might be the new “Dez caught it.”

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry was at the center of one of the biggest plays Thursday night in New England’s eventual 30-23 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Henry appeared to catch a go-ahead touchdown at the goal line. However, replay overturned the ball, indicating the tight end wasn’t completely able to secure the pass as he fell to the ground at the goal line.

It was a pivotal ruling at a crucial point in the game and could have swung the momentum in the Patriots’ favor. Unsurprisingly, Henry believes he caught the ball, and even more unsurprising, Patriots coach Bill Belichick had a hair across his you-know-what after the game.

Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant, who knows a thing or two about controversial catch rulings, was more than willing to share his opinion in real-time, too.

85 nasty Catch! — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 25, 2022

The guy who said that?s incomplete need to shut the hell up! — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 25, 2022

It?s no way you can call that incomplete — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 25, 2022

I?m turning this game off SMFH — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 25, 2022

Bryant found himself in a similar situation in the 2014 divisional round against the Green Bay Packers. The Cowboys marched down the field and looked in position to score a go-ahead touchdown. Bryant made an acrobatic move to catch a pass down the sideline, only to have it overturned after he juggled it while falling to the ground.

The incomplete ruling gave the Packers the ball on a turnover on downs. Green Bay never gave the ball back.

“All I know is I had possession, I had possession of the ball coming down, that’s possession, right?” Bryant said after that game. “One, two, reach. Bam, that’s possession. That’s possession.”

Ultimately, that wasn’t the opinion that mattered, and it cost Dallas dearly. The stakes weren’t as high Thursday night in Minnesota, but Bryant surely feels Henry’s pain.