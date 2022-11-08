Importance Of Week 11 Patriots-Jets Rematch Can’t Be Understated

When the NFL regular season comes to an end, we might look back on the Week 11 game between the Patriots and the Jets as the game that ultimately determined the playoff fates for both teams.

New England on Oct. 30 won the first matchup in relatively easy fashion, completely dismantling New York quarterback Zach Wilson and doing just enough on offense to earn a 22-17 victory. The game both made it hard to envision the Jets ever overcoming Wilson’s issues and set up New England to leap-frog New York in the AFC standings the following weekend. All the Patriots had to do last Sunday to move into an AFC playoff spot was beat the Colts at home and get a loss from either the Jets (vs. Bills) or Chargers (at Falcons).

Well, New England took care of business against Indianapolis, but it got no help from Buffalo and Atlanta. The Jets rebounded with a stunning, dramatic victory over the Bills, and Los Angeles earned a last-second victory over the Falcons. The Patriots and Jets both entered their bye weeks above .500, with New York at 6-3 and New England at 5-4.

Now, all eyes are on the Nov. 20 rematch at Gillette Stadium.

Barring weird, unforeseen developments — Josh Allen’s mysterious elbow injury could qualify — the Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans all will win their respective divisions. Similarly, the seven sub-.500 AFC teams — Indy leads the group in the standings at 3-5-1 — probably won’t sniff the postseason.

That leaves five teams, including the Patriots, left fighting for three playoff spots — with one game or less separating all of them. And, at this point, it might be fair to pencil the 6-3 Miami Dolphins into the playoffs, as they get better every week and look like one of the better teams in the conference. So, let’s call it four teams battling for two playoff spots.

The six-win Jets currently lead the group, with the Patriots, Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals all sitting at five victories. While much can happen between now and the end of the regular season, it’s easy to imagine dreaded tiebreakers factoring into the final standings. That’s why New England would do itself a ton of favors with another victory over New York.